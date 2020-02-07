Defiance County commissioners awarded a contract for pavement markings and held an executive session during their Thursday meeting in Hicksville.
A contract was awarded to Oglesby Construction Inc., Norwalk, in the amount of $103,990.92.
The pre-bid estimate was $109,964.47.
The only other bidder was Aero-Mark Inc., Streetsboro, $105,660.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Rick Rostorfer, Bill Wendling and John Wirth of Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association, as well as Jerry Hayes, the county’s economic development director.
The purpose was “to discuss confidential matters related to specific business strategy directly related to a request for economic development assistance,” according to a news release issued by commissioners concerning Thursday’s meeting.
