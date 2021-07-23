Dog license fees may be going up in Defiance County.
Dog Warden Randy Vogel presented county commissioners with a proposal during their Thursday meeting to raise them by 20%. Commissioners also were updated on a controversial solar project proposed near Sherwood (see related story).
The dog license increase was considered during a first public hearing on the matter Thursday. A second such hearing will be held on Aug. 5 during commissioners' regular meeting in Hicksville.
Vogel is proposing that annual license fees go from $20 to $24 for one dog while a three-year license increase from $60-72. A lifetime tag — the price is based on a 10-year period — would go from $200 to $240.
"We need to do something to raise our revenue," Vogel told commissioners.
He noted efforts to control costs, such as lengthening the time when vehicles are replaced and cutting one part-time position. However, the office plans to hire a full-time assistant — replacing a part-timer — although Vogel said the (hourly) pay rate will be lower.
Commissioner Ryan Mack said he had examined the dog warden's financials and complimented Vogel for running things efficiently.
"What we ask for people when they need increases and stuff, we ask you to become more efficient," explained Mack. "You've worked on that ... to try to slim things down. You extended the life of equipment that needs replaced at some point. You've worked on those types of things ... . Inflation's not a joke. This stuff costs money. It costs more money to run some of these operations."
Commissioners will make a decision on raising rates following the Aug. 5 hearing.
New dog licenses for 2022 will go on sale Dec. 1 and continue through Jan. 31. The penalty for non-compliance is a doubling of the fee.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners received a quarterly update from Kevin Hancock, administrator of the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District.
He noted that his office held two conservation camps for kids at Penney Nature Center northwest of Defiance. Seventy-eight participated.
Two guided hikes also were held at nature center while a video series is available on YouTube and Facebook, he indicated.
