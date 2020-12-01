Defiance County commissioners approved a requested drainage project in Washington Township during their Monday meeting.
Their approval will allow the county’s soil and water conservation office to proceed with the DeSota Tile project along Moon Road. The estimated cost is $52,525.01, according to commissioners.
They noted in a news release concerning their Monday meeting that the tile “is in extremely poor condition due to excessive tree and brush growth over top of the tile to where land is currently being farmed. Because of this, the landowner will not lose any ground in crop production, and thus not lose income from the tile replacement because work will be done where this tree and brush growth is.”
The soil and water office’s board of supervisors had certified the project to commissioners following a viewing and public hearing.
Commissioners also received Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly update.
