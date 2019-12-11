NAPOLEON — Lease agreements were approved during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The first was with Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for their office at 104 E. Washington St., beginning Jan. 2. The board also approved a lease agreement with the Emergency Management Agency and Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) for trucks, in the amount of $500 per month.
Commissioners also approved a $252,831.30 payment to Gerken Paving for County Road Z relocation and resurfacing. The board awarded the contract to Gerken in July for a total amount of $513,578.
Two executive sessions were held: one to discuss compensation of personnel and another with assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson to discuss matters required to be kept confidential. No related action was taken.
The board is scheduled to meet again Thursday at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. An update from landfill manager Mike Imbrock is set for 10 a.m.
