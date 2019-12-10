Defiance County commissioners approved the county’s 2020 general fund during their Monday meeting as well as a Richland Township annexation request.
Those items were part of a busy agenda Monday which included discussion of opposition to a proposed Cooper Farms facility in Milford Township and the retirements/replacements of two long-time county officials (see related stories, this page and Page A3).
The general fund totals $14,391,974.71, and is 2.58% higher than the amount set aside in the 2019 budget ($14,082,372.66).
Attempts on Monday to acquire figures of expenditures for each county general fund listing were unsuccessful before press time. The commissioners’ office indicated that figures may be available Tuesday.
Commissioners must still approve the county’s special funds, which include such things as the county landfill, highway department operations, senior services and capital projects. This year’s special funds totaled $55.5 million.
Also Monday, commissioners approved an annexation request for 104.335 acres owned by Carolyn Fortman in Section 7 of Richland Township. The property is located near the intersection of Domersville and Elliott roads.
Defiance City Council had approved a resolution declaring municipal services to be provided to the territory during its Nov. 26 meeting. Council must still pass legislation allowing the annexation.
