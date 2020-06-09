In an attempt to prepare itself for a new water tower project, Sherwood village officials are attempting to secure a large grant through the state.
Defiance County commissioners approved the grant application to be made by Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) during their Monday meeting.
MVPO’s Sandy Kessler explained that the estimated project cost is $600,000, with a $500,000 community development block grant being sought through the state’s community critical infrastructure program. The village will be responsible for the remaining $100,000
The application deadline for the competitive grant is June 17, with MVPO expecting to learn by September whether the award is coming, according to Kessler. If the money comes through, this would allow the village to install the new water tower in 2021, she noted.
Village Administrator Sherri Ramey told commissioners that the new 100,000-gallon elevated water tower would be built behind the former Sherwood Elementary School grounds on U.S. 127 (Harrison Street), the village’s main street. The village also has plans to build a new fire department in that location, she indicated.
Kessler said the existing water tower — located on Lawrence Street — was built in 1935, but it has “exceeded its useful life,” and has rust and corrosion. EPA provided a summary of issues following a survey.
“They (EPA) came out and surveyed and said that they need to look into and address those issues,” explained Kessler. “The village had looked at that, and this is the best option for them.”
The old water tower will be dismantled, according Ramey.
Also Monday, commissioners met with Jeff Chapman and Steve Towns of a new business named “419 Disinfecting,” to discuss a proposal from that firm.
The new company, with a rural Defiance County address of 09517 Flickinger Road, offers disinfecting services that would take care of a number of concerns, including coronavirus.
According to commissioners, the disinfection could be used for county offices or other facilities at a cost of 4 to 12 cents per square foot. The owners indicated that office equipment and furniture would not need to be covered and the space could be occupied by humans as soon as 15 minutes.
Commissioners reported that the owners said they are EPA certified.
Commissioners are studying the proposal, and will make a decision at a later date.
In other business, commissioners:
• received Engineer Warren Schlatter’s update. He noted that county landfill sales totaled $527,431.63 in May from 62,754 cubic yards of waste, compared to $509,909.02 from 59,092 cubic yards of waste in May 2019. Construction on a new landfill cell is on schedule, he reported. Schlatter also noted that road patching has been completed in Washington Township, with work to follow on Trinity, Powers an Bowman roads.
• noted in a news release concerning Monday’s meeting that commissioners recently received expedited annexation petitions from Michael Wahl for 2.08 acres on Ohio 2 and one acre on Spencerville Road. These parcels are proposed for annexation into Hicksville.
