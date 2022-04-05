Defiance County commissioners received word Monday about two upcoming bridge closures in and around Defiance this spring.
News about the construction timelines for the Harding Road and Hopkins Street bridge projects was delivered by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter during commissioners’ regular session.
He noted that Hopkins Street — crossing the Auglaize River east of Defiance’s Jefferson Avenue — will close on April 18. While the bridge’s piers will remain intact, its beams will be replaced, so this figures to be a longer project than the Harding Road work, according to Schlatter.
The project contractor is Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, and the cost is $2,353,723 while the engineer’s estimate was $2.6 million.
Miller was the low bidder from among three contracts. The other two were Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon; and R.G. Zachrich Construction, Defiance.
According to Schlatter, the Harding Road bridge that crosses the Auglaize River south of Defiance is slated for a deck replacement, which will begin on May 23. Completion is expected in early August or mid-August, in what Schlatter described as an “aggressive timeline.”
The project contractor is Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, and the cost is $2,353,723 while the engineer's estimate was $2.6 million.
Vernon Nagel was the low bidder from among three contracts. The other two were Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon; and R.G. Zachrich Construction, Defiance.
Both projects will require complete closures of the river crossings while the work is ongoing.
Also Monday, commissioners awarded bids on four road-related contracts:
• paving of various roads: Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon (proposal B, $2,135,468, and proposal D, $1,299,214); Ward Construction, Leipsic, $91,900 (proposal A, $91,000, and proposal C, $133,584).
• widening of various roads: Ward Construction, $806,484.
• pavement markings: The AeroMark Company, LLC, Streetsboro, $133,984.
• miscellaneous concrete: Baker-Shindler, Defiance; and Center Concrete, Inc., Edgerton.
Later, commissioners held an online meeting with representatives of Lit Communications who updated them on a study of the county’s internet connectivity. This is in preparation for the expansion of broadband services throughout the county using American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) funds.
Commissioners plan to study all aspects of Defiance County’s internet capabilities — including surveying residents about download speeds — before awarding contracts for the installation of fiber optic projects with ARPA funds, according to Commissioner David Kern.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization to open bids for the purchase of a handicap van for Defiance County Senior Services. However, no bids were received. A public hearing will be held to seek an extension of an $88,000 grant for the purchase.
• held a public hearing on the Mack drainage project in Section 22 of Washington Township. Proposed is the placement of 1,538 feet of tile, construction of a 900-foot grass wayerway at an estimated cost of $83,507. Commissioners will reconvene the hearing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to take comments on the project.
• received Schlatter’s monthly update on the county landfill, which he manages. He reported that the facility took in 60,717 cubic yards of waste in March, a record for that month. The three-month total for 2022 — about 155,000 cubic yards — also represents a high figure for the period, according to Schlatter.
• received an update on legal matters from Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
