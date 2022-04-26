Defiance County commissioners, in partnership with Lit Communities, LLC, has announced links for a countywide internet connectivity survey.
The survey’s goal is to determine where to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds for broadband expansion most efficiently.
Residents who are at least 16 years of age are eligible to participate in the survey until October by visiting https://defiancefiber.servicezones.net.
Those who can complete the survey from their home or business address directly are encouraged to do so by commissioners. When participants take the survey from their home address an optional speed test component will help planners more accurately map current accessibility and speed thresholds across the community.
Prices listed in the survey are meant as a placeholder. Accordingly, different survey participants may be asked to respond to different theoretical thresholds.
The survey will also assist in identifying areas of the county that could be considered “unserved/underserved” and allow the county and local internet providers to be able to have access to grant services and funding for the expansion of internet services in those areas.
“By taking this survey, everyone is helping us to create a plan we can all feel confident will meet our community’s unique needs,” said Defiance County Commissioner David Kern. “The county wants to do everything it can to enhance connectivity throughout the area, and this study will help us determine our next steps.”
