Defiance County commissioners have signaled their intention to provide a little extra money to support capital improvements at AuGlaize Village.
During their Thursday meeting, all three commissioners indicated their support for a request by the Defiance County Historical Society which operates the county-owned historical park on Krouse Road. Commissioners also held a public hearing on proposed county sewer rates (see related story).
The historical society's treasurer, Tim Frederick, noted that he had sent commissioners a letter requesting an additional $9,000 in 2022 to undertake several projects. This is above the $15,000 commissioners provide to the group annually.
Frederick told them Thursday that the $15,000 covers normal expenses each year. Much of the extra $9,000, he indicated, would be used to install concrete in a building housing AuGlaize Village's steam engine, while porch and roof repairs on two other buildings would be made as well.
A contractor provided an estimate approximately three months ago totaling $6,300 for the concrete work, according to Frederick. He said historical society volunteers may try to do some of the work themselves to keep costs in check.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky supported the additional funding request, noting the great turnout during the Johnny Appleseed Festival at AuGlaize Village on Oct. 2-3. He suggested drawing funds from the county's hotel/motel tax.
Commissioners David Kern and Ryan Mack noted their support too.
"Speaking for myself, I'm not opposed to it," Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told Frederick about the funding request. "... My feeling on your request today has a lot to do with the crowd I witnessed at the Johnny Appleseed Festival."
Trish Speiser of the historical society noted the organization's effort to promote the event regionally via social media, making use of a $250 Ohio Tourism Bureau grant. This required a $250 contribution from the historical society.
While the event was well attended, it did have one glitch — the Village's train came off the track while rides were being given, resulting in some "scrapes" and "bruises," according to Frederick. The train was put back on the track, he indicated.
Too, Frederick recognized the organization's volunteers who "did an outstanding job" at the Village during the past year. "They did a lot of work out there," he added. "A lot more than what apparently we got done in the past."
He attributed this partially to the additional $20,000 commissioners provided to the historical society — and other groups and organizations — last year due to the coronavirus situation.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received an update from Kevin Hancock of the county's soil and water conservation office. He noted that the county's farmland owners have received $532,697.26 from the state to undertake conservation practices on 43,589 acres as part of the H2Ohio program aimed at protecting the Lake Erie watershed. The conservation office is accepting additional acres for enrollment into the program.
• met with Jerry Sanders of the county fair board for an update. He noted that "we had a very good fair" in August" while the board continues planning for a new agricultural hall, is still working on an electrical system upgrade and wants to take down another aging tree near the fairgrounds ag building. Commissioners agreed on the tree removal while the fair board will take care of the wood.
