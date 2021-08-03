Defiance County commissioners approved a “compensation agreement” of more than $1 million with a solar developer Monday for a project planned near Mark Center.
The agreement with Mark Center Solar Project, LLC, would provide county commissioners with a one-time $1.6 million payment. (This amount — to be divided among county government, Mark Township, Central Local Schools, Four County Career Center — could be reduced if the project capacity drops.)
The project is proposed south of Mark Center on a number of parcels by the firm Candela. According to commissioners, the company plans to invest $11.5 million to build a facility that would generate 110 megawatts of power.
The project has yet to be approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) in Columbus.
One of the agreement’s provisions states that the county will not “1) oppose the project at the Ohio Power Siting Board and adopt a resolution ... approving the company’s application to the OPSB for the project and 2) generally cooperate with the company on the project, especially with county-related conditions from the OPSB permit.”
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told The Crescent-News Monday afternoon that no opposition has surfaced to the Mark Center project, as opposed to one planned by a different firm near Sherwood.
“We’ve received no letters that are against the Mark Center project,” he said.
He noted the validity of concerns on the Sherwood project surrounding the village’s development plans. Concerns have been raised about the project’s proximity to areas the village would like to use for economic development and housing.
“And we don’t want those things to be infringed upon,” said Pocratsky.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. Among other things, he reported that projects on Kramer and Blanchard roads have been completed along with cement stabilization on Ridenour, Coy and Kinner roads, as well as the county landfill.
• held a public hearing on the Colah Ditch project located east of Tim Betts Road and crossing Clemmer Road in Hicksville Township. Commissioners approved the project, with an estimated cost of $47,502.26.
• received a monthly update from Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers. She noted that delinquent second-half property taxes total $10.6 million, with $9.6 million of that attributed to Rover Pipeline.
• held a public hearing on the Verhoff South Extension project west of The Bend Road and south of Scott Road in Washington Township. Commissioners approved the project, with an estimated cost of $23,556.80.
