• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before holding a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. on community development block grant funds with Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization at 11:30 a.m.

