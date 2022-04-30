A pair of county commissioner races are on the May 3 ballot for Republican voters in Fulton and Williams counties.
In Fulton County, Republicans are deciding a primary between Brad Peebles and incumbent Jeffrey Rupp.
The winner goes on to the November general election with a four-year term beginning on January 2023 to be decided, but Democrats have not fielded a candidate for that seat.
Both have some experience in local office.
Peebles is the Village of Delta’s administrator, a position he has held since December 2013 before a stint as a Fulton County commissioner, Sylvania Township administrator in Lucas County and City of Toledo official (commissioner of development and regional affairs).
Rupp has been a Fulton County commissioner since 2015, so he’s seeking his third four-year term. He is the owner of Ace Hardware in Wauseon.
Asked why he is seeking re-election, Rupp, 58, responded: “Fulton County is a great place to live and raise a family. I was one of those kids who said that after graduation I would move away for more exciting locales. After being away at college and various locations in the Air Force, I soon realized what I was missing by not being back in my home area.
“I want to give back to my community, moving Fulton County forward by helping to provide modern, updated infrastructure; a variety of good jobs, including agriculture, manufacturing and technology; and having affordable housing with nearby shopping and entertainment opportunities,” Rupp continued. “I hope to leave Fulton County a better place for our children and grandchildren.”
Peebles did not respond to a Crescent-News questionnaire.
The other two Fulton County commission seats — both on the ballot in 2024 — are held by Joe Short and Jon Rupp.
In Williams County, four candidates are seeking the Republican nomination Tuesday in one county commissioner’s race.
That seat is the county commissioner position presently held by Brian Davis, who isn’t running for the next four-year term that will begin in January 2023.
Davis is the Village of Antwerp’s administrator and will continue to serve as a Williams County commissioner until his term expires at year’s end.
The four Republicans seeking want to replace him are Debra Beevers, Bart Westfall, Beth Votaw and Williams County’s former sheriff, Steve Towns.
The winner moves on to the November general election while no Democrats have filed.
Towns is trying to make a political comeback since he stepped down as Williams County sheriff in March 2020 related to his disclosure of confidential information.
He resigned as part of an agreement not to be charged with a felony, months after he was convicted of similar misdemeanor offenses in Bryan Municipal Court.
Beevers is retiring in December from Concast Metal Products as its marketing director while Westfall is a licensed real estate agent/broker, auctioneer and appraiser.
The other two Williams County commissioners are Lewis Hilkert and Terry Rummel whose seats aren’t on the ballot until 2024.
Independents have until 4 p.m. Monday to file in each of the above races to make the November election while write-ins have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.
