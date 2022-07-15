Bids for a street extension planned in the new industrial sector of Defiance’s northside are scheduled to be opened within two weeks in Defiance City Hall.
A July 26 bid opening date is set for Commerce Drive’s extension, between Carpenter Road and a point about 600 feet past where the new street will cross Pioneer Lines’ railroad track, according to city officials.
The estimated project cost is a little more than $2 million, noted Mayor Mike McCann. The city plans to use “multiple” state grants as well as a American Rescue Plan Act money and funds borrowed by the municipal government, according to Defiance Finance Director John Lehner.
If all goes as planned with the bidding process, a comprehensive project to install water and sewer infrastructure along with the new road and curbs may unfold later this year with completion in 2023, McCann indicated.
“I don’t think it will get completed this year, he said, noting that contractors have many projects already lined up for this year. “... We won’t see a completed project until next year.”
Defiance County’s economic development director — Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer —welcomes the new infrastructure plans that will provide access to the developing Harmon Business Park. A Toledo developer (Harmon Group) has constructed the first building in the park, which is now filled by A Packaging Group (APG).
Future economic development is expected in the park.
Harmon Group has built about 600 feet of road — the west end of Commerce Drive — extending from Domersville Road to service the APG plant. But later — after the city’s share of Commerce is built — the road will extend further west to complete the new street.
“For any economic development project when you’re looking at it from a site selector’s perspective, or companies’ perspective, it is always better to have different access points for transportation,” Willitzer said. “If we can offer that it sets you apart from other (economic development) sites.”
The park’s future is still unfolding, but Willitzer’s office — which does plenty of marketing for potential business sites throughout Defiance County — has received plenty of interest.
“There have been a lot of inquiries,” she said. “I would say that we’ve been courting several different companies for awhile now and we’re not quite sure the path is going to be for those yet. We’re constantly following up with them. ... Despite how inflation is we are still seeing a lot of activity.”
