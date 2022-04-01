The extension of a little known Defiance street for economic development purposes remains in the planning stage, but with a touch of uncertainty as to the start date.
Mayor Mike McCann’s administration has been pushing for the eastward expansion of Commerce Drive — next to Johns Manville’s Carpenter Road plant — in recent years and has state grant money on the table to make it happen. But a bidding process is pending amidst ongoing planning, easement negotiations and concern about how inflation might impact things. (If built as planned, the road would join Carpenter and Domersville roads.)
According to McCann, the project could cost $2-3 million, but with inflationary pressures, the true amount is uncertain. This won’t be known until project bids are opened, however, he could not say when this might take place.
“We still have some (easement) work to do with the (Pioneer Lines) railroad and still have some work to do on engineering,” he explained. “Until we work through those issues we cannot bid the project.”
Pioneer Lines has a track that crosses where Commerce Drive is planned. The company also would provide a rail spur for a company (A Packaging Group) which will be locating in that area.
Complicating things for the city is that officials are in the midst of overseeing planning for the West High Street resurfacing/repair project. They are attempting to obtain a bid within the engineer’s estimate of $1.3 million, a figure recently raised after a bid opening failed to secure a single quote from contractors.
The aforementioned state grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation — totaling $750,000 — remains on the table for the city, but deadlines for using the money have been extended. McCann is confident this could be extended again if necessary.
“We have legitimate reasons to do that,” he said.
The city also plans to use American Rescue Plan Act funds as well as some of its own money for the street’s extension.
The west end of Commerce Drive — due north of the Manville plant — has been in place for years, but it dead-ends to the east. The east end of Commerce was built last year and also dead-ends as it progresses west from Domersville Road.
It’s the middle section that city officials would like to complete.
Meanwhile, economic development projects on Commerce Drive are continuing.
Keller Logistics is constructing a 195,000 square-foot packaging facility on the west end of the street.
And on the other side — where Commerce Drive’s extension is planned — a speculation building is going up that will be occupied by A Packaging Group, which will provide services to the cosmetics industry.
That building is being constructed in the new Harmon Business Park, which has teamed with the City of Defiance and the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation on the speculation building project.
Despite the aforementioned challenges, McCann said constructing the Commerce Drive extension this year is still the plan.
City council had approved an engineering contract in June 2021 with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, to design the project. The cost of the engineering is $195,800.
Asked to comment on pending project plans for the new road, CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer said: “When East Commerce Drive is fully connected to Carpenter and Domersville roads, it will open up the entire Harmon Business Park allowing for new sites ... aka opportunities, and at the same time giving those possible prospects double access points for transportation. I believe it will create a perfect storm for economic development growth once completed.”
