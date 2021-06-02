A proposal for expanding Defiance's Commerce Drive — perhaps with new federal money — drew some questions from city council Tuesday night.
Council also approved two other ordinances and briefly discussed a problem with feral cats (see related story).
A related ordinance on the Commerce Drive matter was effectively let lie following a first reading as council did not have the necessary votes to move it along with a suspension of procedural rules.
The ordinance proposes a contract with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, to design the road's extension from Carpenter Road to the railroad track. The engineering cost is $195,800.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked for the road construction cost, but received only a rough estimate of $2-3 million from Mayor Mike McCann's administration. The design contract would provide a more clear picture about cost, but Eureste indicated that undertaking the engineering would virtually commit the city to the project.
At the crux of the discussion is how the administration plans to fund the street's construction.
McCann and other officials want the street extended as a way to promote the development of the new Harmon Business Park that it will access. The park — visible from Domersville Road — is already under construction with one speculation building about to go up there.
The city has been promised a $750,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation — and possibly another $125,000 grant — to help build the west end of the road. McCann's administration is hoping to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to finance the remainder. (The city expects to receive approximately $3.26 million.)
However, not all council members, including At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, are on board with that idea. They expressed interest in using the money for other things, such as street resurfacing.
Waxler, for example, noted that Darbyshire Drive's streets have been in poor condition for years, but residents have been asked to wait. Most recently, McCann has sent residents there a letter advising them that the city won't repave streets there until an upcoming sewer/drainage project is completed.
City Finance Director John Lehner noted that the administration wants to fund a project with a lasting impact. In McCann and like-minded officials' view, bringing in more jobs would have longer-reaching benefits for the city as a whole.
Too, McCann noted that the Harmon Business Park area is in a tax increment financing (TIF) district, which would allow the city to recoup money. In a TIF, property taxes are redirected into a fund that helps pay the infrastructure cost.
However, Eureste noted that there are "other priorities in our community," and said "I think we need to discuss where the best fit would be with that money, and we haven't had that discussion."
Finance Director John Lehner said Eureste's point about that discussion is well taken. But when that happens he said: "I can tell you that the administration's recommendation is going to be that Commerce Drive is the number one priority ... ."
Lehner also noted the possibility that the aforementioned grant money could be lost if the city doesn't move forward, and said with "all of this federal money that is falling out of the sky," the administration is looking at a long-term benefit.
"... you have to look at economic development opportunities which Commerce Drive represents," he said.
The ordinance considered Tuesday contains an emergency clause that would allow it to become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. But the administration's request to suspend council's procedural rules and move to passage immediately — a measure that requires six of seven council votes — was thwarted.
Negative votes from Eureste and Waxler were enough to sink that plan, but they were joined in opposition by At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch.
So, the legislation effectively was let lie, and will return for a second reading at council's meeting next Tuesday.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt, Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast and Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel voted for a suspension of procedural rules.
