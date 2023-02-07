DESHLER — The fifth annual X&A 5K will be held on March 19 at Pirate Park here.
The event at one of Deshler’s municipal parks will honor Xavier and Aidan Wensink, brothers who were killed in a car accident on March 21, 2018. The Patrick Henry community has continued to mourn the loss of these two exceptional young men, who were both accomplished runners as well as overall athletes at Patrick Henry.
The month of March not only represents the celebration of Xavier’s 22nd birthday on March 6, but also the fifth anniversary of Xavier and Aidan’s entering into eternal life on March 21.
The 3•21 Run commemorates this date, and all those who would like to honor their lives are invited to participate to run and walk the streets of Deshler, on roads these young men ran repeatedly over the years.
The event offers an optional chip-timed 5K run/walk, a one-mile memorial walk and a free 1K kids fun run.
Events will begin at 1:30 pm starting with the kids fun run followed by the 5K run/walk and the memorial walk at 2pm. Dave’s Running Shop will be onsite facilitating the 3.1 mile 5K chip-timed race for fast, accurate results for experienced runners.
Participants signed up to participate in the 5K and memorial walk were entered to win one of 15 door prize homemade baked pies from local bakers.
Overall male and female along with overall masters male and female will receive a trophy, X&A insulated cup, along with a $25 dollar gift certificate to Dave’s Running Shop.
Age group 1st place winners receive a medal and X&A insulated cup. Age categories are 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and older for males and females separately.
All proceeds earned from the race will go toward wellness projects in the Patrick Henry community.
