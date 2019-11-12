Commemorative Harley
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Raffle tickets are being sold for a commemorative Harley Davidson motorcycle by the Tinora High School class of 1969 in honor of three Tinora veterans who died in Vietnam. People had the chance to see the motorcycle on Saturday at the Napoleon Harley Davidson. In attendance were, from left: Denver Wieland (class of 1969), Kade Vogelsong, Audrey Rittenhouse, Nick Roeder (Harley sales manager), and Rick Spangler and Charlie Hummer (class of 1969). They are standing behind the motorcycle holding photos of those who died in Vietnam — Major Roger Behnfeldt, SP4 Edward “Dean” Hancock and Pfc. Gary Love. Tickets can be purchased by calling Hummer at 741-600-1105 through the drawing date on Nov. 29 at halftime of the Tinora boys basketball game. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100.

