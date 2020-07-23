Paulding County commissioners Tony Zartman (left) and Mark Holtsberry hold up a proclamation their office approved this month recognizing the 100th year anniversary of women obtaining the right to vote. The proclamation notes that the milestone is Aug. 26, when the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution became effective. It also observes that “the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, and expanding access to the franchise makes our country and its government stronger and more just.”
