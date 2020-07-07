Tinora’s former high school and junior high on Domersville Road has been taken down in recent weeks. Here, a crew works Monday afternoon on the piles of debris in front of the new school building. The demolition and removal is being completed by ALL Excavating and Demolition of McComb. The new building is scheduled to open for the new school year.
