Construction of Defiance’s new Chipotle restaurant on North Clinton Street is coming along quickly. This photo taken Friday shows the progress over the past few weeks as the exterior walls have gone up. Most recently, the location was home to a used car dealership, but that building was removed earlier this year to make room for the restaurant, which is expected to open soon.
