• Defiance County

Comedy on stage:

The Hicksville Village Players will present the comedy "Bad Auditions by Bad Actors" Dec. 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

The play is about a casting director entrusted with the simple task to cast the Red Barn Theatre's yearly production of "Romeo and Juliet." Unfortunately, the task is more difficult that expected as bad actor after bad actor shows up to audition.

There is limited reserved seating for these performances which may be purchased for $15 each by calling 419-542-9553 or 419-506-0151.

