• Region
Combating opioids:
Northwest Ohio REALTORS (NOR) announced an initiative aimed at combating the opioid crisis. In partnership with Ohio REALTORS, NOR will provide its members with prescription drug disposal bags for their client’s use before an open house.
Law enforcement throughout Ohio has confirmed that individuals posed as buyers attend open houses to specifically steal medications from medicine cabinets. While those selling their homes are encouraged to lock up and remove valuables from the premises during open houses, this new initiative from NOR aims to safely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions before they can be misused.
Clients will be able to use the drug disposal bags to remove any unnecessary prescriptions before an open house. The Deterra bag system has been proven to neutralize pills, liquids and patches. A medium-sized bag can deactivate up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid or six dermal patches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.