• Region

Combating opioids:

Northwest Ohio REALTORS (NOR) announced an initiative aimed at combating the opioid crisis. In partnership with Ohio REALTORS, NOR will provide its members with prescription drug disposal bags for their client’s use before an open house.

Law enforcement throughout Ohio has confirmed that individuals posed as buyers attend open houses to specifically steal medications from medicine cabinets. While those selling their homes are encouraged to lock up and remove valuables from the premises during open houses, this new initiative from NOR aims to safely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions before they can be misused.

Clients will be able to use the drug disposal bags to remove any unnecessary prescriptions before an open house. The Deterra bag system has been proven to neutralize pills, liquids and patches. A medium-sized bag can deactivate up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid or six dermal patches.

Load comments