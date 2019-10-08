NAPOLEON — City Councilman Jeff Comadoll, who had announced he didn’t plan to re-run for his council seat this time around, told city leaders Monday he’d like to take the seat soon to be vacated by Councilman Travis Sheaffer.
Sheaffer, who is an instructor at Bowling Green State University, submitted his resignation to council late last month, citing a need to focus on his doctoral studies. His resignation will take effect Oct. 31. Sheaffer served as a member of Napoleon City Council for nearly 26 years.
Council voted to accept the resignations of both Sheaffer and Comadoll, and appoint Comadoll to replace Sheaffer (for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2021) on Nov. 1.
City law director Billy Harmon recommended council get in touch with the local Democratic Party to verify they aren’t opposed to John Durham — the only candidate on November’s ballot not already on council — being brought on early to fill the empty seat.
Also Monday, council heard from city manager Joel Mazur that both the health care costs and safety and human resources committees met last month and are recommending to leave the health care plan for 2020 as is, with employees paying 12.5% and the city paying 87.5%.
The wellness program for city employees would continue, and employees and spouses who do not complete a wellness check by Nov. 30 would have a $50 monthly surcharge added to their premium. Participation in the program gets the city a 1% discount on its annual renewal.
Sheaffer remained opposed to the wellness plan.
“My opposition here isn’t to having a wellness plan, my opposition is, it should not be the organization’s place to tell you that you have to go to the doctor, that should be my decision, or the employee’s decision,” Sheaffer said, adding he thinks $600 per year is too big of an impact.
Mazur said the city is taking an 8% rate increase (9% before the wellness-plan discount).
“Our claims are up, that’s for sure,” Mazur said. “It’s higher than the two previous years.”
Sheaffer noted that increased visits to the doctor for wellness checks may also be driving up claims. Mazur said the hope is that smaller problems will be identified before becoming larger ones.
Council also passed on second reading a resolution authorizing the purchase of a 2019 Terex line truck for the electric department, and to sole-source the purchase to Terex Utilities Inc. The quoted amount for the vehicle is $260,195; the budgeted amount is $300,000. The city also would get a $21,000 trade-in allowance for its older vehicle.
In other business, council:
• passed on second reading an ordinance adopting a revised comprehensive plan for the city.
• passed on second reading an ordinance permitting the use of low-speed, under-speed and utility vehicles on some city streets. The Ohio Revised Code authorizes municipalities to allow under-speed vehicles, like golf carts, on the streets, provided they are inspected and have license plates. The proposed ordinance specifies the vehicles will be allowed on streets with a 35 mph-or-slower speed limit, provided safety belts are used, with a restriction on Scott Street from LaGrange Street north to the bypass. All other state and local traffic laws would apply. Council voted 4-2 in favor of the ordinance, with councilmen Sheaffer and Comadoll opposed.
• passed on third reading what city finance director Kelly O’Boyle called “a housekeeping item” pertaining to financial transaction language.
• heard from O’Boyle that the proposed 2020 city budget timeline calls for a first reading of the budget Nov. 18, with passage planned for Dec. 16.
• voted to change department/division budget presentations to council from a line-item review to a look at major requested changes only.
• voted 6-0 to change the way debt information is shown during budget presentations. The new format calls for the current year’s debt payments, remaining principal and amount of debt by fund to be shown in a summary chart or graph.
• voted 6-0 to establish a goal for the departments/divisions not to use their unencumbered cash balances for ongoing operations.
• approved the transfer of appropriations between departments within the same fund.
• scheduled trick-or-treat night for Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
• approved a recommendation by the NDIEF committee to grant JAC Products’ requested for a $50,000 infrastructure reimbursement (offered through the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation in 2018).
• awarded a professional design services agreement for the Ritter Park Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) project to The Mannik and Smith Group Inc.
• accepted a $4,500 donation from Napoleon Church of the Nazarene to the city parks department.
• accepted a $3,000 donation from Herron’s Amish Furniture to the city’s new K9 unit.
• accepted an award of $1,790.22 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s 2019 Bulletproof Vest Partnership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.