Napoleon girls given sendoff
Photo courtesy Napoleon High School

The Napoleon Lady Wildcats’ basketball season continues this afternoon when they put their perfect 27-0 season on the line in the state Division II semifinal contest against Dresden Tri-Valley. But before getting to Columbus, the Lady Wildcats were given a send-off by fellow students, teachers, staff and community members on Wednesday. Here, well-wishers cheer on the Lady Cats as they walk down the hallway at Napoleon High School.

