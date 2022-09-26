An investigation continues into random property vandalisms that occurred last week in Defiance and resulted in the arrest of a Columbus man.
Gregory Parsons, 28, was implicated in window-breaking at random locations throughout Defiance late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning of last week.
According to Defiance police, he has been tied to at least six vandalisms. The locations include 310 E. Second St., 620 Henry St., 506 Washington Ave., 305 W. First St., 106 Washington Ave., and 123 Summit St.
All were residential windows that were broken while the incident on Summit Street involved a vehicle window, Police Chief Todd Shafer noted.
Parsons had been arrested Wednesday morning by city police. Thereafter, authorities learned that he was wanted for an unrelated domestic violence incident in Columbus.
In late August, he was charged by city police with a theft at Defiance's Walmart store.
He pleaded guilty to this misdemeanor charge in Defiance Municipal Court on Thursday and was given a suspended fine and two days in jail while a charge of disorderly conduct while intoxicated was dismissed.
"We're still trying to make sure he's the only suspect," said Shafer Monday morning. "Right now we're gathering statements and collecting evidence and trying to piece everything together. The investigation is still pending and charges will be presented to the county prosecutor at a later date."
On Friday, police issued a plea for help from citizens on both sides of the Auglaize River requesting possible camera images captured from residential security cameras between the hours of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday that might help with the investigation.
