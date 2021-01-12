Columbus Grove village administrator Jeffery Vance has announced that the boil water mandate has been lifted for Columbus Grove residents.
Vance's press release stated, "As of 11 a.m. Jan. 12, 2021, the village has been notified by their lab that the boil water advisory has been lifted and you are not required to boil your tap water before consumption."
