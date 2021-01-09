• Defiance County

Coloring Live:

During January, join Defiance Public Library System on Tuesday nights from 6-7 p.m. for “Coloring Live” with teen librarian Pam Kranenberg, via YouTube livestream. Just search "Defiance Public Library System" on YouTube. Listen to classical music and watch or color along during this de-stressing event. For more information, contact Pam at prellstab@defiancelibrary.org.

