If you’ve ever sat in your vehicle at a railroad crossing waiting for a train to pass, your eye may have been drawn to the passing boxcars.
Their rectangular shapes generally are of no particular interest, other than as the transportation method associated in years past with hobos. But the colorful graffiti that seems to cover most of them these days is often difficult to miss.
Some is crudely done, most is colorful and more than a few appear incredibly artful and painted by a professional. The images often seem to refer to groups or individuals or occasionally make a political statement or protest.
The message, however, isn’t the problem with the graffiti. Rather, it was probably put there illegally.
A spokesperson for CSX Railroad, which has a line that passes through Defiance and other communities, noted that spraypainting railcars and other property is a crime — and dangerous.
“Spray painting graffiti on rail equipment and on any structures, including bridges, near train tracks is both illegal and very dangerous,” stated Sheriee Bowman of CSX Railroad’s media relations department. “This activity involves criminal trespassing and defacing privately owned property. CSX takes criminal activity very seriously and works with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute individuals responsible for acts of vandalism.”
While she could not arrange an interview for this story, Bowman provided a link to a related story posted on the National Railroad Museum’s website at https://nationalrrmuseum.org/blog/from-boxcars-to-big-boy-the-story-of-railroad-graffiti/.
The article, written by Bob Lettenberger — the museum’s education director — noted the illegalities of the railcar graffiti, providing a history of the subject. He mentioned its artistic nature and attractive colors, but suggested that those responsible may have had some help.
“You ask yourself, how can someone do this with spray cans from the local hardware store?” Lettenberger writes. “Don’t be so sure the more advanced graffiti was created with off-the-shelf, local paint store products. A recent internet search for ‘graffiti supplies’ netted 22.2 million results. The top results were websites for graffiti supply stores, both physical and mail-order, offering numerous paint lines in hundreds of colors. The supply stores also sell special spray tips for creating a wide range of lines and fills, as well as other items the graffiti artist may need, such as permanent markers and specialized duffel bags designed to carry many spray cans.”
It’s likely the cars are painted while sitting in railyards somewhere across the country.
No such large yards can be found locally, so few railcars sit around in the Defiance area as spray- painting targets. Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer noted a bigger concern with pedestrians walking on railroads and adjacent property, which is trespassing.
“We really pay attention to people walking on the railroad tracks, especially on the railroad bridges” he said, noting that there is “nowhere to go” if a train comes along. “It’s private property. It’s posted for a particular reason, that’s for everyone’s safety.”
The city has had several fatalities on railroad tracks involving trains and pedestrians in the past 15 years, he indicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.