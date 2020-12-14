HOLIDAY CITY — The Swanton Patrol post recovered an abducted child from Colorado on Saturday. A woman from Colorado has since been charged.
The non-custodial mother, Christine Mascarenas, 22, Arvada, Colo., was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, where she will be held pending extradition to Colorado.
At 7:33 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Swanton Patrol post were alerted to a possible child abduction out of Colorado. Troopers located a black 2017 Cadillac CTS that matched the description on the Ohio Turnpike and initiated a traffic stop in Williams County's Jefferson Township. The abducted child was located inside the vehicle and Mascarenas was taken into custody without further incident.
The child was released to Williams County Children's Services, which assisted with the investigation.
The charges originated out of Westminster, Colorado.
