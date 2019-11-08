Chris Collis provided and funded a haunted house in the pavilion at the Payne Community Park as part of the village of Payne Halloween Harvest Fest recently. A donation of canned goods was requested as admission. He was able to give 115 canned food items to the Payne food bank at the Methodist Church.
