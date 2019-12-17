HICKSVILLE — On Monday, a longstanding village icon attended her last regular meeting of the Hicksville Village Council as its mayor.
Diane Collins, who served as village clerk-treasurer for eight four-year terms before being elected mayor in 2015, is stepping down at the end of her four-year term. Collins, who opted not to seek another mayoral term, is being replaced by Councilman Ron Jones as of Dec. 31. Council gave her a standing ovation at the meeting’s conclusion.
Collins and council also acknowledged village employees who reached milestone years with Hicksville, including Bill Murphy (10 years), Garrett Franz, Zack Miller, Cody Royer and Caleb Savage (five years each). Councilman Shelia Baker also was acknowledged following the completion of her four-year council term.
A special council meeting Wednesday will include all candidates for Jones’ former council seat.
Council also discussed HAZMAT training. Following a small chlorine leak at the water plant, which was reported to the EPA, fire department member Bruce Hart noted that Hicksville’s personnel can turn off valves but cannot do large jobs suited for techs. The search has begun to find four fire department members to receive technical training. In summer, a drill will be held for the techs and other department members. Those who are technically trained will become HAZMAT responders.
The Emergency Management Association would provide Hicksville with almost all the equipment needed and pay for it themselves.
In other business, council:
• passed an ordinance allowing multi-use vehicles to be driven on roads with a speed limit of 35 or less. These are three- or four-wheeled vehicles with attainable speeds on a paved level surface of no more than 20 miles an hour and include golf carts, self-propelled vehicles with beds used for construction or agriculture, and mini-trucks.
• heard from Greg Slattery, who represented St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Council previously gave the okay for the church to vacate an alley next to the church; a survey was completed at council’s request and presented Monday to village solicitor Troy Essex.
• heard from Police Chief Mark Denning, who thanked the fire department and EMS for providing the police department with new automatic electric defibrillators. The EMTs also noted eight new defibrillators were purchased at half price, which saved the village an estimated $2,000.
• learned refuse collection next week will be on Thursday due to the Christmas Day holiday.
• noted leaf collected ended on Dec. 6, with 76 loads of leaves removed.
• heard new winter hours have started at the village recycling lot. The lot will be open from 1-6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
• heard 39 families took part in Hicksville’s Christmas for Kids program. Thank yous were given out to all who helped to make the program successful.
