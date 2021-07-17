NAPOLEON — Retiring Henry County Common Pleas Court Judge John Collier has no regrets about his professional career path.
Collier, 68, will officially retire on Sept. 1, a bit short of his second, six-year term’s conclusion (May 2023), and four decades after the Deshler native began an enduring legal career in Henry County.
“Henry County was a great place while serving as a judge,” he said during an interview Friday with The Crescent-News. “I absolutely have no regrets about coming back to Henry County. Although I had other opportunities I believe that was the best decision for my family and my legal career.”
But health ailments related to painful back issues have caused him to accelerate his retirement plans.
“I really need to focus on my health right now,” Collier said.
Although he will be available as a visiting judge when needed here and there, his retirement will end a full-time legal career that spans more than 40 years.
It began fresh out of the University of Toledo Law School in 1979 and continued in private practice before his appointment to the Defiance Municipal Court judgeship in 1995 and his election to Henry County Common Pleas Court judge in 2010.
Collier has witnessed significant change during his 26 years as a judge — in the nature of crimes and in technology.
On the latter front, electronic advances have allowed courts to conduct arraignments from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, where defendants are often taken following their arrest on misdemeanors and felonies. And all legal research is now conducted online instead of in a law library, noted Collier.
“Technology has changed much of the process of being a judge,” he said. “... It’s much easier to look stuff up and synthesize cases. I would say technology in that area has done the law well.”
What about the nature of court cases? Drug addiction continues to be a huge problem, driving much of the crime, Collier noted.
“That probably drives 75% of the cases in felony court, between the actual drug cases themselves, and thefts and frauds,” he said. “It’s hard to find just a plain thief anymore. They’re typically addicted, and that’s what’s driving their criminal enterprise. We haven’t really solved that as of yet.”
His career path almost took him into economics, a field Collier said he really enjoyed. And in fact, he received a degree in economics and political science from Wittenberg University in Springfield in 1975.
Following graduation, he took a job with the Clark County Planning Department and was tasked with helping a nearby village (New Carlisle) transition from a village to a city. Working with a municipal law director at the time sparked his interest in legal work, and “that practical experience actually won out,” he recalled.
As such, Collier went on to obtain a degree from the University of Toledo’s College of Law in 1979. He subsequently took a couple of positions to get his legal career underway at offices in Toledo and Bowling Green before accepting a partnership in the firm Gribbell, Sunderman & Collier in his hometown in 1981.
During his private practice years he also served as village solicitor for several towns in Henry and Wood counties (Deshler Hamler, Holgate, Malinta, Cygnet and, briefly, Bloomdale), then was appointed Napoleon Municipal Court judge in 1995, helping the court transition to full-time in 2006.
In 2010, Collier was elected Henry County’s common pleas judge, a position he was re-elected to in 2016.
He and his wife, Laurie, continue to live in Deshler where the retiring judge attended the town’s high school until 1969 before graduating from the second senior class of Patrick Henry High School in 1971. The first class was in 1970, just after the communities of Hamler, Deshler and Malinta closed their high schools and consolidated to form Patrick Henry.
“For the most part it was enjoyable to meet different people,” Collier recalled of the consolidation. “It was like a fresh start. I made a lot of friends.”
Sports-minded, he lettered in baseball and football in high school, which doubtlessly informs his time later as a youth baseball coach at various levels. One of the highlights was his time as assistant Patrick Henry High School baseball coach to head mentor Greg Inselmann when the team won two state baseball championships.
He and his wife have three daughters — Lynsey Davis and Lauren Meienberg both of whom live in the Patrick Henry school district, and Katelyn Collier of Sarasota, Fla. Their only son, Matthew, died in a Henry County traffic crash 20 years ago.
They also have eight grandchildren, whom they often support by attending their activities.
In fact, when John joins Laurie in retirement — she is a retired teacher from Liberty-Benton Schools — the Colliers expect to have plenty to do. They will continue to maintain their home in Deshler and attend their grandchildren’s events, but also take care of their vacation home on Lake Erie while helping there to organize “Chautauqua” activities which include speakers, artists and entertainers.
And while Collier indicated that he would like to be involved in the community and his church, he also holds out the possibility of coaching again.
“I am still thinking about certain things I could do,” he said. “I really would love to start coaching again.”
