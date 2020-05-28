Collection point
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

The Defiance County Democratic Women’s organization is sponsoring a non-food supply drive-thru donation event to restock the non-food pantry of Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance. The next donation time is Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Collecting items on Wednesday were Pam Schaufele (left), Connie Allgire (center) and Dorothy Singer.

