The Defiance County Democratic Women’s organization is sponsoring its second non-food supplies drive-thru donation event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Kingsbury Park pavilion. The drive will support another local non-profit organization that serves Defiance County.
In additional local candidates for office, Diane Mayer, county commissioner; John Hancock, county commissioner; and Nick Rubando, Ohio’s 5th District Congressional candidate, will be assisting at the event and available to meet and talk with constituents.
Dorothy Singer, chairman of the local group stated that “during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, many of our fellow citizens are in need of items for life’s basic care. To assist our neighbors, we will be collecting administrative items, as well as monetary and gift card donations for Sarah’s House in Defiance. There will be no personal contact needed as we ask that donors to remain in their car and simply open their hatch or trunk and our volunteers will remove your donated items.”
Items needed include copy paper, legal pads and/or steno pads, paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer, cash and gift cards to Meijer and Kroger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.