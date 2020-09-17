Cellist Damon Coleman will be the opening performer for the 2020-21 Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical concert series. Coleman is a substitute for Duo Kalysta, performers from Canada who are unable to travel to the United States due to COVID-19. The performance will be held Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. The audience is reminded that masks are required for this performance.
Tickets for Sunday at the Stroede are $15. Due to COVID-19, the Stroede Center is reopening with limited capacity. Concert goers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. This will help avoid disappointing and turning attendees away at the door. To get tickets, email dccc@defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
Damon Coleman began his cello studies through the Suzuki method in his hometown of Detroit. During high school, Coleman studied cello with members of the Detroit Symphony and University of Michigan faculty. He did his undergraduate work at Eastman School of Music.
Coleman was a member of the New World Symphony in Miami Beach for four years, serving as the principal cellist his last two seasons. He has appeared in masterclasses with cellists including Mstislav Rostropovich. He has been the principal cellist with the Kalamazoo Symphony, the Memphis Opera, the Flint Symphony, and the Michigan Chamber Orchestra. He has served as a faculty member of the Miami School for the Arts, the Ann Arbor School for the Arts, and the University of Toledo.
Coleman has performed concerts of the solo Bach suites on international tours, and has been heard throughout the concert halls of North America, South America, and Europe. He has been featured on PBS specials, National Public Radio, as well as the television show Sunday Morning.
Coleman currently maintains a private teaching studio in the Toledo area. He is a member of the Toledo Symphony and performs chamber music as the cellist of the Bezonian Piano Trio.
This concert is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and ServiceMaster. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. As guidelines are changing almost weekly, it will post updates on upcoming events through its website, Facebook facebook.com/defiancearts , and its upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter on the group’s website.
