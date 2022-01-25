Thought the area was going to cruise through with a mild winter?
While doubtlessly a hope for many — given the smallish snowfalls so far and mild winter temperatures — harsher conditions are forecast to impose themselves on northwest Ohio this week.
Several inches of snow fell in two weather events — one Sunday morning, the other which began on Monday — and snowfall prompted some counties to declare level 1 snow emergencies, which essentially are just warning of hazardous travel conditions.
Napoleon registered 2.5 inches on Sunday while Ottokee in Fulton County (north of Wauseon) saw 3.8 inches fall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Office’s North Webster, Ind. office which issues forecast for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
Additionally, the City of Defiance had declared a downtown parking ban overnight Monday so street crews could remove snow from the central business district. This lasted from 11 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. today.
But colder temperatures are the bigger story.
According to the NWS, the mercury is expected to drop to zero tonight while The Weather Channel predicts a tad chillier temperature at negative 1 degree.
Either way, tonight figures to be the coldest night of the 2021-22 winter yet, with a wind chill predicted at around negative 12, according to Hannah Carpenter, NWS meteorologist. This is slightly above the figure (negative 15) which would prompt a wind chill advisory, she noted.
Lows of 1 degree and 2 degrees, respectively, are forecast by the NWS for Wednesday night and Friday night.
NWS’ predicted daytime temperature is around 20 for today and just 16 for Wednesday before recovering to 28 Thursday. However, two more cold days of around 20 are forecast for Friday and Saturday before returning closer to normal at 30 for Sunday.
No snow between now and then was in the NWS forecast issued Monday afternoon.
Skies were expected to clear for today as a cold front passes through, with Defiance seeing “the coldest air of the season,” according to Carpenter.
