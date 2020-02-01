• Defiance County
'Coffee with Craig:'
Ohio 82 House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance will host another "Coffee with Craig" event at Cabin Fever, 1882 S. Jefferson Ave. The session will be an opportunity to meet with Riedel and discuss state issues impacting residents in the 82nd District which includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
