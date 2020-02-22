Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance (gesturing with hands) met with constituents Friday morning at Defiance’s Cabin Fever during another of his “Coffee With Craig” events. The meetings give constituents the opportunity to discuss concerns about local and state issues with Riedel.
