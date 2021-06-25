The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau in downtown Defiance was the host of Coffee with a Cop Thursday morning.
The event featured Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer; Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel; Ohio Highway Patrol (OHP) Defiance Post Commander Lt. Rustun Schack; OHP Defiance Post Sgt. Mike McClain; Defiance Fire Department (DFD) Chief Bill Wilkins; DFD Assistant Chief Tim Bowling; Defiance County 911 Director Matt Hanenkrath; Defiance County 911 Communications Officer Sierra Kennedy; and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
A small crowd in attendance listened as the department heads, officers and McCann, discussed what was happening in Defiance, and Defiance County, on matters such as department staffing, public perception of public officials/public servants, COVID-19, events, collaboration among departments, etc ... The group also answered questions from the public on several topics.
