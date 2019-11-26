Cocoa with Santa
Jeff Long/C-N Photo

The 10th annual Festival of Trees, a fundraiser for the Defiance Area YMCA, wrapped up on Saturday at Defiance Eagles Aerie. Cocoa with Santa kicked off the day. Youngsters got the opportunity to meet with Santa, receive a gift and enjoy crafts, games and snacks. Sharing some gift suggestions with Santa are Renley (left) and Raymi Carr.

Load comments