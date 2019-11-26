The 10th annual Festival of Trees, a fundraiser for the Defiance Area YMCA, wrapped up on Saturday at Defiance Eagles Aerie. Cocoa with Santa kicked off the day. Youngsters got the opportunity to meet with Santa, receive a gift and enjoy crafts, games and snacks. Sharing some gift suggestions with Santa are Renley (left) and Raymi Carr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.