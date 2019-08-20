PAULDING — A cockroach issue here involving a building with a common wall on Paulding’s Perry Street is being addressed.
At least that was the word Monday from some of those involved in the matter.
The issue was briefly discussed as village council’s Monday meeting concluded.
Mayor Greg Reinhart reported that another inspection report will be forthcoming in a couple days concerning the cockroach issue at a building in the 100 block of West Perry Street.
A restaurant owned by Mike Iler and several apartment units owned by Hacker Combs share a common wall. Iler, who closed his business (Past Time Cafe, 107 W. Perry St.) recently while the problem was addressed, blames Combs for the problem.
Iler spoke at council’s meeting Aug. 5, while village Solicitor Harvey Hyman said at that session an inspection had recommended rehabbing and “possibly” fumigating one of the apartment units owned by Combs.
He had 10 days to address the pest problem before the village could — under a new pest control law approved by council — abate the matter. Village Administrator Dale Goebel indicated that Combs has taken steps to address issues raised recently.
But Combs isn’t accepting blame.
His attorney — Jennifer Brown of Defiance — provided a letter to The Crescent-News Monday in which she stated that “Mr. Combs has, and is willing, to continue to cooperate to help with the problems.” Noting that the buildings are old and connected, she added: “But, I wanted to make clear Mr. Combs does not concede, nor agree, that he is the source of the cockroach issues, nor the initial source of the cockroach issues.”
The letter claimed that Combs has had “a professional extermination contract with Buckeye Extermination Inc. for approximately 15 years. When he learned of the complaints, he paid for additional exterminations, not as an admission that he had done anything wrong, but for cooperation that he was willing to help in any way he can.”
She wrote that Combs wants all the connected buildings inspected by the village, as was his.
In other business Monday:
• village Administrator Dale Goebel noted in his regular report that Werlor Waste Control will dump only Mighty Tidy containers. All bags left outside the 95-gallon wheeled containers must be tagged. The tags are available for 10 cents each at the village office, 116 S. Main St.
• Councilman Dan Workman reported that the ordinance committee met on Aug. 15 to discuss the village’s pending legislation concerning the maintenance of livestock within town limits. He indicated that the legislation, tabled by council on Aug. 5, will be brought forward later.
• council approved an ordinance allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to undertake bridge inspection services within the village. The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
• Mayor Greg Reinhart thanked the Kiwanis, Cooper’s and others who donated funds to help fund pool operations this year. Donations allowed the pool, which closed for the summer on Sunday, to forgo admission fees this year.
• Village Finance Director Annette Hasch reported that Cooper’s provided the village with $13,000 for rescue truck equipment.
• Councilman David Burtch thanked those who turned out for the Tunes, Brews and BBQ event on Aug. 9. He said about 500 people attended.
• Councilman Greg White suggested sending a letter to certain building owners to explain the village’s new property maintenance code. However, Goebel suggested sending the letter to all property owners to ensure equal treatment. The code also may be placed online.
• council approved a motion authorizing a letter supporting efforts to register downtown Paulding as a historical district. The designation would allow the village to receive tax credits to help with downtown revitalization.
• council approved a motion authorizing the lease of village-owned farm land near Paulding’s treatment lagoons to Clint Vance at $160 per acre in 2020, 2021 and 2022. A second bidder proposed a lease of $143.25 per acre.
• Councilman Tim Boss reported that the safety committee met with Oakwood officials recently to discuss that village’s EMS personnel shortage. Paulding EMS has covered some of the runs that Oakwood can’t. A meeting among Paulding County’s mayors will be held in the future, Boss explained.
• Reinhart presented an EMS report to council, showing 59 calls in July, including four fire runs.
• several committees were scheduled within the next week. The street committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday while the utility, salary allowance and recreation committees will meet Monday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
• council approved a motion paying village bills.
