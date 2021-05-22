OTTAWA — There is a new face in the Putnam County Habitat for Humanity office. Anne Coburn-Griffis, Pandora, has started her duties as the new director of the Putnam County agency.
Coburn-Griffis began serving as director on May 10. She is taking on the new responsibility, just as the agency has begun to build a new Habitat home in Columbus Grove.
“I think most people know about these new builds,” Coburn-Griffis said. “But there is so much more going on every day as far as the critical home repair program.” Habitat meets with existing homeowners to look at what is needed to make their homes safe, more efficient, and healthier for everyday existence, she explained.
Coburn-Griffis believes it is important to identify the repairs needed to make that a reality and connect them to funding opportunities. She is working with Chas Myers to learn more about the ongoing Habitat Critical Home Repair program. Myers helped get the Putnam County Habitat for Humanity Critical Home Repair program started.
“Habitat lends people a hand up in the world using the most efficient resources,” Coburn-Griffis said. She plans to bring background skills from experience to assist Habitat with its new home and critical home repair programs.
For 25 years Coburn-Griffis has developed diverse communication skills, expanding beyond corporate and media relations management experience to the production and administration of top-of-mind presences for public and nonprofit entities.
“I have prepared and secured grants to support these efforts as well as the development of programming for a variety of organizations,” she said. Her background includes working with Ohio News Media, Ohio DNR, Hancock Park District, and Putnam County’s Quarry Farm Nature Preserve & Conservation Farm.
“I want people to know that Habitat isn’t just about building houses,” Coburn-Griffis said. “Even when it is we don’t build free houses,” Anne explained. “People who move into a new Habitat house purchase that house.” She said the new homeowners are also required to take financial education classes and put sweat equity into the new house.
Anne also wants potential sponsors to learn that, by partnering with Habitat, they can build their business through community engagement and branding and marketing opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.