The 33rd annual Coats for Christmas will be held in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church at 501 Washington Ave., Defiance. This fall’s distribution will be held on one day only, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in an open-air tent. Those coming to pick up coats are asked to park in the parking lot to the south of the church. Each car will get a number and groups will be called via FM 100.1. Mercury Cleaners dry cleans those that required that type of cleaning. Representing Mercury Cleaners are Brenda Rivera (left), Julie Ekstrand (center) and Grace Fuentes. Those attending Saturday are asked to wear a mask. This is open to anyone in the Defiance area needing a coat.
