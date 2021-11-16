The 34th annual Coats for Christmas collection campaign is now complete, and Mercury Cleaners in Defiance has once again volunteered its services to clean soiled coats.
First Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Washington St., Defiance, is ready for residents who need coats to shop for the free coats on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday from noon-3 p.m.
Due to the generosity of the community, First Presbyterian Church has more than 1,000 coats in sizes from infants to adult 4X. Many of the children’s coats are brand new.
For more information about the coat distribution, call 419-782-2781.
