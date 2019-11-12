Defiance's First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., will host its 32nd annual Coats for Christmas drive this weekend. Community members donated new or gently used coats for adults and children, which were cleaned by Mercury Cleaners. Distribution is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Coat distribution is open to anyone in the Defiance area in need of a clean warm coat for winter. Preparing some of the donated coats are Mercury Cleaners' staff, Grace Fuentes (left) and Karen Fitzwater.
