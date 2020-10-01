Organizers of the Coats for Christmas are celebrating the 33rd year for the massive giveaway in Defiance, but this year will have a bit of a twist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically held in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 501 Washington Ave., plans had to be changed this year. This fall’s distribution will be held on one day only, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14.
“This is the 33rd year that First Presbyterian Church is sponsoring this community outreach, said moderator of the board of deacons of the church, Richard Reid. “We have traditionally held the distribution in the basement of the church. This year we have modified our plans to address the challenges of dealing with the COVID pandemic. We will have two tents set up in the parking lot behind the church so that the distribution will take place in a location with maximum air flow to minimize exposure to both our clientele and the members of our church working the event.
“We will ask those coming to pick up coats to park in the parking lot to the south of the church. Each car will get a number and groups will be called via FM 100.1. This will help all maintain a good physical distance,” Reid noted.
The coats will be collected throughout October. The barrels will go out on Friday and be picked up through Oct 30. There are fewer collection sites this year due the pandemic as well.
Those wishing to drop off coats may look for the familiar red barrels at the church, in addition to the Northtowne Mall’s main entrance, GM Powertrain, Holy Cross Catholic School, Goin’ Postal, St. John Lutheran School, Mercury Cleaners, Chief Supermarket, Zion’s Lutheran Church, The Defiance Dream Center, The Xperience Church and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, relayed Reid.
This year’s event also was supported by local agencies.
“First Presbyterian Church received a $750 grant bestowed jointly by the Women’s Giving Circle and the United Way COVID Emergency Fund that will cover the cost of the large tent rental and some of the other supplies that will be needed to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Reid. “First Presbyterian is very grateful to these two organizations for their generosity to help us to continue this community outreach.”
Reid continues to be surprised at the longevity of the community outreach program.
“To be completely frank, I thought that this program would last about five years and we would exhaust our supply of coats from the community,” he noted. “Yet, here we are planning the 33rd annual Coats for Christmas campaign. Not only have we continued to receive coats each year from the community, there are organizations in town who have made this an important part of their yearly activities. Several years ago, we started purchasing new children’s coats at the end of the season when clearance pricing made our donated dollars stretch the farthest. It has always been difficult to find donated coats in children’s sizes because they are either handed down or have been worn out from outdoor play.
“First Presbyterian Church is committed to being a Matthew 25 church,” stressed Reid. “In doing so, we are very intentional in programs that benefit our neighbors, our community and humanity in general. We believe that due to the pandemic interruptions of people’s work schedules, this year’s Coats for Christmas campaign may be the most important one that we have hosted.”
The volunteers sort the donated coats into ones that are ready to go on the racks, need to be washed, need to be dry cleaned and ones that have been used to the “full extent of their life.”
Church members take home coats to wash, while Mercury Cleaners dry cleans those that require that type of cleaning.
“Mercury Cleaners has been instrumental in the success of Coats for Christmas,” he pointed out.
Those wishing to help also may donate gloves, hats and scarfs of all sizes. Church members also purchase these items at the end of season clearance sales.
Items of need include children’s coats and “really large size coats.”
“We wanted to make sure that the community is aware of the differences in the program this year,” added Reid. “We want them to know we are having the event, that we are in need of coats to be donated. This is a one-day event this year — coats will be available on Nov. 14 only.
“We also want to stress the changes in our operation to assure the public that we are addressing COVID concerns,” he said. “The use of the open-air tent, having families wait in their cars until invited to shop during our traditionally very busy opening hours and requiring face masks will all contribute to a safe experience. This is open to anyone in the Defiance area needing a coat.”
For those without a face mask, some will be available on site that day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.