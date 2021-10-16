A Defiance church and its members are once again rallying the community for a project to help keep people warm this winter.
First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., will host its 34th annual Coats for Christmas drive. Community members are asked to donate new or gently used coats for adults and children.
Volunteers have placed collection barrels throughout Defiance at the following locations: Chief Supermarket, First Presbyterian Church, St. John United Church of Christ, General Motors Defiance Casting Operations, Holy Cross Catholic School, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Pack & Post, Xperience Church, Defiance Dream Center, Mercury Cleaners, Northtowne Mall, St. John Lutheran School and Zion’s Lutheran Church.
According Rich Reid, a deacon at First Presbyterian Church, the collection barrels will be out until Nov. 12. At that time, the coats will be collected, inspected and laundered, with those in need of dry cleaning taken to Mercury Cleaners, which gets the donations ready for distribution the following week.
Those wishing to donate also may drop off new hats, scarves, gloves, mittens and socks.
“This ministry involves our whole community,” explained Rev. Ann Wasson. “Fellow churches have coat barrels for donations, along with schools and businesses in the community. Your donations contributed to the 1,100 coats we received last year.”
Said Reid: “The coats we had left after distribution were taken by Bob Joseph of Napoleon to the Cherry Street Mission for distribution there.”
At present, distribution is scheduled to take place in the fellowship hall of the church. However, if pandemic numbers spike prior to distribution in late November, it could be moved outside to the church parking lot under a tent, which is what happened a year ago.
“It’s our hope that we can be back inside again this year, because we found in the past that people who come, do so to shop and visit,” said Reid. “The people who come know each other, and they all enjoy the chance to visit with each other. It’s a very social event.”
Said Wasson: “Being out in the cold last year, there wasn’t that time to visit and socialize, because it wasn’t a very pleasant experience. We want to be back inside this year because we feel there will be more participation, and that opportunity to socialize. If there is a spike, we may have to move it back outside.”
While Reid and Wasson are hopeful to be back inside this year, Reid continues to be surprised at the longevity of the community outreach program.
“To be completely frank, I thought that this program would last about five years and we would exhaust our supply of coats from the community,” said Reid. “Yet, here we are planning the 34th annual Coats for Christmas campaign. Not only have we continued to receive coats each year from the community, there are organizations in town who have made this an important part of their yearly activities.
“Several years ago, we started purchasing new children’s coats at the end of the season when clearance pricing made our donated dollars stretch the farthest,” added Reid. “It has always been difficult to find donated coats in children’s sizes, because they are either handed down or have been worn out from outdoor play.”
Reid and Wasson pointed out that several organizations make Coats for Christmas an important part of their yearly activities.
“In terms of community help, it’s the community that brings the coats, and for that we are very thankful,” said Wasson. “General Motors gave us a grant that we used in the spring to buy children’s coats at the end of the season, which was more than 100-plus coats. The student council at Tinora Junior High School has provided us with scarves, hats and mittens for many years, and we have other folks who knit scarves and gloves and hats all year.”
Added Reid: “We have folks from the Dream Center and Pharaohz Riding Club, who help with manpower during distribution, which is very much appreciated. “We also have people from the church who buy coats periodically throughout the year, and volunteers who examine the coats and take them home to clean before distribution. The coats that need dry cleaned are taken to Mercury Cleaners, where they’ve been cleaned pro bono for many, many years.”
Wasson explained that COVID-19 protocols (social distancing and the wearing of face masks) will be followed during distribution, which is scheduled for Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Nov. 21 from noon-3 p.m. at the church.
Coat distribution is open to anyone in the Defiance area in need of a clean warm coat as winter approaches.
