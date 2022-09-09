A crew from Cable News Network (CNN) visited Defiance Thursday morning to talk politics.
The national news network interviewed persons at Bud's Restaurant on West Second Street over about a three-hour period, according to business owner Matt Mayer. He said this was in preparation for a segment on the November elections that is scheduled to air at noon Sunday on CNN.
The importance of that election is being particularly anticipated — at least where U.S. House and Senate political races are concerned — as it will determine who controls those chambers.
Democrats control the House, 219-211 (with five vacancies), while the Senate is split (50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two Independents (who caucus with Democrats). (Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, holds the deciding vote in case of ties.)
Mayer informed The Crescent-News that CNN's Dana Bash — the network's chief political correspondent — stopped by Thursday along with another reporter and a cameraman. They arrived in the early morning, just a day after contacting Mayer about a visit.
"They talked to mostly our regular customers, the 7 o'clock bunch, and took some video," explained Mayer, noting that the topic was the people's political choices "to get more of a feel of which way this part of the country would probably go in the election in November."
Mayer's establishment — which he runs with his wife, Sue — was selected randomly as a venue for the CNN production.
"I just thought it was pretty neat that they found little Bud's out of any place they could have picked," said Mayer. "I asked them how they found us and she basically googled 'small breakfast establishments in northwest Ohio,' and Bud's came up as number one. So that's how she got our number."
The CNN reporters apparently were pleased with their visit to Defiance.
"They said they got some really good information," stated Mayer. "They enjoyed Defiance."
Originally, he thought they might spend more time here.
"The way she talked yesterday (Wednesday) ... they were going to spend the day in town and talk to some other people, but she was happy with the footage she got here (at Bud's)."
Mayer said Bash and her assistant flew from New York to Detroit Wednesday night, then drove down from Detroit Thursday morning. He said their cameraman had been in Ohio for more than a week shooting footage for other stories, and planned to move on to central Ohio to cover President Joe Biden's planned stop Friday at a groundbreaking for a new Intel plant near Columbus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.