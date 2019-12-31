CMH restricts visitors:
Due to a rise in influenza activity, Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Hicksville is implementing restrictions on hospital visitors. All visitors needing evaluation and treatment for cold or flu-like symptoms (such as fever, cough sore throat, or muscle aches) will be provided with a mask and asked to wear the mask while in public areas, including waiting rooms. Visitors under 14 years of age, as well as visitors of any age who have flu-like symptoms, will not be allowed to visit patients. Children under the age of 14, who do not have flu like symptoms, are permitted to visit family members in OB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.