• Defiance County

Event changes:

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation has made some adjustments to its Purse Bingo event scheduled for Sept. 26. Instead of an in-person event, it will become a reverse drawing on Facebook Live. Those with tickets will be eligible to win one of the many purses, along with more than 20 other items added to the drawing.

For those who purchased tickets not wishing to participate in the reverse drawing, you may email foundation@cmhosp.com or contact 419-542-5696 for information on obtaining a refund.

