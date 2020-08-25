• Defiance County
Event changes:
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation has made some adjustments to its Purse Bingo event scheduled for Sept. 26. Instead of an in-person event, it will become a reverse drawing on Facebook Live. Those with tickets will be eligible to win one of the many purses, along with more than 20 other items added to the drawing.
For those who purchased tickets not wishing to participate in the reverse drawing, you may email foundation@cmhosp.com or contact 419-542-5696 for information on obtaining a refund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.